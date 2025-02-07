World Cup win for Sadowski-Synnott

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott celebrates on the podium after her World Cup win this morning. Photo: Getty Images

Wanaka's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has returned to the top of women's snowboarding with her first Snowboard Big Air World Cup victory since 2023.

The 23-year-old was strategic in warm and windy conditions in Aspen, putting down her winning tricks on her first two runs.

"I actually can't believe it - the conditions were kind of challenging today with the firm, shady landing in contrast with the run-in being soft and bumpy.

"To put those first two [tricks] down was kind of playing tactics, but I am stoked."

Sadowski-Synnott stomped a switch backside double-corked 1260 with a weddle grab for her first run, scoring the highest single jump score of the day with an 89.00 to take an early lead.

She paired that with a backside double 1080 drunk driver grab (both hands on the board) to take the lead after run two, two points ahead of her nearest competitor, Kokomo Murase of Japan.

With Murase recording a DNI (did not improve) for her third and final run, Sadowski-Synnott dropped into a victory lap as she once again rode her way to the top of the women's snowboarding big air podium.

Japan's Momo Suzuki rounded out the podium in third.

Sadowski-Synnott missed most of the 2024 season with an ankle injury, but has strongly signalled her comeback in the last few weeks with two X Games medals (gold and bronze) and two World Cup wins.

This marks the final event of the 2025 FIS Big Air World Cup Tour. The FIS Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup circuit will resume on February 18 in Calgary, Canada.