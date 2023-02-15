Zoi named 2022 supreme winner at Halberg Awards

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott in action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images

Supreme winner — it is a title which sits neatly on the shoulders of Wānaka snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

She twisted, spun and flipped her way into the history books last February when she became the first New Zealander to win gold at the Winter Olympics.

The 21-year-old won the slopestyle and also upgraded the bronze she won in the big air at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games to a silver at Beijing.

Tonight the queen of the slopes collected another big prize — she was named 2022 supreme winner at the Halberg Awards ceremony.

It was a dual celebration for Wānaka, with skier Nico Porteous, who also hails from the town, named sportsman of the year.

Sadowski-Synnott also nabbed the sportswoman of the year title, unseating canoeing great Lisa Carrington who had won the title the past five times it was awarded.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was the 2022 supreme winner at tonight's Halberg Awards, also taking home the sportswoman of the year title. Photo: Getty Images

Carrington is also a two-time supreme winner and the holder of five Olympic gold medals.

Sadowski-Synnott also headed off a strong challenge from the Black Ferns, who won the team of the year award and would have been popular supreme winners as well.

But Sadowski-Synnott got the nod because she reached the top first.

In 15 previous Winter Olympics the high point had been Annelise Coberger’s silver in 1992 and the bronze medals Sadowski-Synnott and Porteous claimed at Pyeongchang.

Sadowski-Synnott was first to win gold but not by much.

A week or so later, Porteous claimed New Zealand’s second gold medal at Beijing when he produced a stunning first run which set-up victory in the men’s freeski halfpipe.