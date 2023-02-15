Zoi named 2022 supreme winner at Halberg Awards

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
She twisted, spun and flipped her way into the history books last February when she became the first New Zealander to win gold at the Winter Olympics.
The 21-year-old won the slopestyle and also upgraded the bronze she won in the big air at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games to a silver at Beijing.
Tonight the queen of the slopes collected another big prize — she was named 2022 supreme winner at the Halberg Awards ceremony.
It was a dual celebration for Wānaka, with skier Nico Porteous, who also hails from the town, named sportsman of the year.
Sadowski-Synnott also nabbed the sportswoman of the year title, unseating canoeing great Lisa Carrington who had won the title the past five times it was awarded.
Sadowski-Synnott also headed off a strong challenge from the Black Ferns, who won the team of the year award and would have been popular supreme winners as well.
But Sadowski-Synnott got the nod because she reached the top first.
In 15 previous Winter Olympics the high point had been Annelise Coberger’s silver in 1992 and the bronze medals Sadowski-Synnott and Porteous claimed at Pyeongchang.
Sadowski-Synnott was first to win gold but not by much.
A week or so later, Porteous claimed New Zealand’s second gold medal at Beijing when he produced a stunning first run which set-up victory in the men’s freeski halfpipe.