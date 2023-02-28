Zoi Sadowski-Synnott pipped for world title

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott celebrates on the podium after finishing second in the women's snowboard slopestyle. Photo: Reuters

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott’s reign as snowboard slopestyle world champion is over.

The Olympic gold medallist and 2019 and 2021 slopestyle world champion has taken silver in this year’s meet in Georgia, after British teenager Mia Brookes stomped the first ever cab double cork 1440 in the women’s competition.

Sadowski-Synnott had led from her first effort of 88.78 through to near the end of the second run before 16-year-old Brookes dropped a 91.38 with her last run.

Miyabi Onitsuka, of Japan, finished third.

Brookes, who participated in just three World Cup events before the world championships, was too young to compete at the Beijing Olympics last year.

After taking off backwards, Brookes completed four 360 degree aerial rotations while grabbing the board twice before landing as she pulled off the winning manoeuvre.

"I had tried it once before in practice and I knew I had to do it if I wanted to win. But then I got really worried because if I landed it, I would just want to jump up and start crying because I'd be so happy," Brooks added.

Sadowski-Synnott has the Big Air still to come this weekend.

- additional reporting Reuters