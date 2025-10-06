First major title in nearly two years for Coll

Paul Coll celebrates victory at the Qatar Classic. PHOTO: PSA

World No 3 Paul Coll won his first major PSA title in almost two years when he became the first New Zealander to win the prestigious Qatar Classic.

Coll entered the match against world No 1 Mostafa Asal as the firm underdog yesterday, having lost his previous six clashes with the Egyptian.

However, an immaculate performance from the 33-year-old helped him finally get his hands on a title at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex, winning 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-5.

It has been a roller coaster season so far for Coll, who began with victory at the London Classic before suffering a huge upset when he lost to world No 252 Adam Hawal at the Egyptian Open last month.

However, he bounced back in the best possible way, turning recent history against Asal on its head.

Coll put on a measured display to get up the court and hunt the volley, trapping Asal behind to stop him from putting in one of his trademark powerhouse performances up front.

The "Raging Bull" threatened a shift in momentum after winning the second game, but Coll’s accuracy and court craft were near perfect as he pulled away to secure his 30th PSA title.

"I was on top of the world in London and then probably one of the darkest I’ve ever been after [the loss to Hawal]," Coll said.

"I went back home and punished myself. I went back to my roots and did court sprints, a lot of work went into this and I’m absolutely stoked.

"I told myself to stay in front of the ‘T’, not behind it, because I knew he was going short. I had to get up the court and had to counter everything. If he went ahead of me he could spark up, so I wasn’t switching off.

"It felt uncomfortable. I said to Rob [Owen, Coll’s coach] that I get stuck down the backhand side and I can’t inject any pace in the game . . . he [Asal] just controls me. He told me to get up the court and volley.

"He’s so good. It’s unbelievable how he can whip those kills in. I had to make it all about me today.

"It’s a long time [since winning a major], so I’m stoked."

It is Coll’s first major PSA title since winning the Hong Kong Open in December 2023.

— Allied Media