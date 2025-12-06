Big weekend ahead for Otago teams

Logan herbert. Photo: supplied

The Otago teams have drafted in a little help for what will be a big weekend in Christchurch.

Otago Whatukura (men) are hoping to end Canterbury’s three-year reign with the Jefferies Cup, and the Otago Māreikura want the Jubilee Cup.

To do that, Māreikura will have to beat Canterbury, who shape as the favourites.

They have a few changes from the 13 which defended the Henderson Shield against Southland early last month.

Catcher Abby Wallace has fractured a bone in her hand and will miss the tournament. Their other catcher, Reana Shand, is also unavailable.

To fill the gaps, Otago has called on Southland and they have sent three players: Hayley Munro, Brooke Pennicott and Tarnee Gallen.

Munro is a catcher, so that will help fill a spot. Gallen pitched for Southland in the Henderson Shield game and will strengthen the pitching stocks, and Pennicott is a sharp infielder.

Māreikura will also lean on Teagan Popata and Terena Anderson-Ramsay on the pitching mound, and Paige Carr and Jasmine Hill can play catcher as well, so there is good depth in the position despite the loss of Wallace.

Keisha Togo has been hitting well all season, and Keira Harvey is another who makes some solid connections.

Māreikura open their campaign against Canterbury this morning and play Nelson in the afternoon.

There are only three teams this season. The top-placed team following the round-robin will gain direct entry to tomorrow’s final, while the bottom two sides will play off for the other spot in the final.

Whatukura will be missing pitcher Mitchell Finnie. He will play for Canterbury instead.

That means the acid will go on Jacob Wedlock on the pitching mound. He had an impressive game against Southland to help Otago retain the Bates Shield last month.

Ben Watts is still recovering from an injury, so his absence is a significant loss.

Otago has a settled squad otherwise, although they have brought in some help.

Notably, Logan Herbert rejoins the squad. He hit a grand slam — a home run with the bases loaded — the last time Otago beat Canterbury to win the Jefferies Cup in 2021.

Cameron Watts is an elite-level catcher, and Ash Watson, James Mathieson and Nathan Hill are all key members of the squad.

Otago teams

To play in Christchurch

Jubilee Cup

Otago Māreikura (women): Benka Page-Smith, Jasmine Hill, Kamyn Hale, Keira Harvey, Keisha Togo, Paige Carr, Soliana Freeman, Teagan Popata, Teremaia Johnson, Terena Anderson-Ramsay, Hayley Munro, Brooke Pennicott, Tarnee Gallen.

Jefferies Cup

Otago Whatukura (men): Alister Conway, Angus Scott, Ash Watson, Callum Rowley, Cameron Watts, Hemi Tokona , Jacob Wedlock, James Mathieson, Josh Forrester, Josh Jones, Nathan Hill, Phoenix Wardell, Logan Herbert, Corbin Tuwairua.