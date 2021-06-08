Pupils earn places in national events

Lawrence Area School goal keep Alex Crawford (18) squares off against Maniototo Area School goal shoot Zoe Harmon (17) during the Southern Area Schools Tournament hosted by Roxburgh Area School last month. Photo: Jared Morgan These articles are compiled by the Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association.

Otago Girls’ High School

Seven pupils were named in Otago age group volleyball teams competing in Wellington over Queen’s Birthday weekend. Several have been selected into Basketball Otago age group representative teams.

Lyvia Nilsen was selected in Otago and New Zealand diving teams.

Four pupils along with four pupils from OBHS combined to make up a team to compete in the six-hour Adventure Challenge in Christchurch. Although there was not a top placing gained for the team, this was a great learning opportunity which fuelled the desire to return in 2022.

Aerobics and gymnastics pupils continued to gain top results in club events.

It was pleasing to be able to take a small but talented team to the first race of the OSS cross-country series where our senior pupils gained top places.

Roxburgh Area School

Pupils had a very busy start to this term preparing for the Southern Area Schools Tournament. Roxburgh hosted Lawrence, Maniototo, The Catlins, Waiau and Twizel Area Schools over three days last month with more than 150 visiting pupils from years 9-13. Roxburgh pupils were proud to come away with wins in boys basketball, boys and girls touch, quiz, squash, rugby, netball, mixed football and boys volleyball.

Ben Robb, Annalee Black, Stacey McKinnel, Brayden Whyte, Sarah Gunn, Jessamy Wales, Caleb Kitto, Keiran Marsh, L’Kaiyah Himiona, Myah Richards, Shahni Whitu, Jakhiya Haworth and Grace Affleck were selected to represent the southern zone in the New Zealand Area Schools Tournament in Dunedin on July 18-21.

St Hilda’s Collegiate School

The school cross-country around Ross Creek kicked-started our second term. Julz Hastie, Charlie Byers, Zara Geddes, Bronte Crowe and Sophie Shallard won their respective year groups. Last week, pupils ran in the Logan Park road race and the Caversham King’s relays.

Brooke McAlwee, Gemma Rowcroft and Jaymee Meffan have been selected to trial for NZ age group for touch. Lucy Hilgholt-Martyn, Anna Fulton and Pippa Fulton took home North End Rowing Club awards at the recent prizegiving.

The trapshooting team competed in the intercollegiate shoot in Invercargill. Analee Toro won several medals for high gun ladies, second in point score ladies, third in single barrel senior and third in single rise senior.

Logan Park High School

Maddox Manawatu was selected for the Combined Co-Ed Schools first XV to compete in the Otago rugby premier secondary school competition.

In the Caversham relay race, as part of the cross-country series, our senior boys team ran strongly, placing fourth.

In Adventure Racing, Warwick Kain took a mixed team of eight pupils to the South Island Macpac Hillary Challenge event in Christchurch in May. The team of Amelia James-Pirie, Tsugumi Parks Watanabe, Madeline Simons, Caitlin McDonald Waters, George Fisher, Bill Campbell, Liam Black, Nicholas James Pirie had been training, with university student Josh Greer volunteering to support the team to work on their fitness for this race. The race was six hours long and involved mountain biking and running a rogaine course. The pupils’ performance earned them an invitation to compete in NZSS rogaine championships, near Christchurch in August. The boys first XI football team had a good start to the season with two wins from two games.

The senior A girls basketball team was excited at the return of Danielle Frost as coach.

East Otago High School

Winter sport was well under way at EOHS with three hockey teams, four netball teams, two basketball teams and a girls rugby team. A year 5-8 basketball competition with local schools had been well received and was being held at the high school on Tuesdays.

Several teachers and staff competed in the NZ Teachers Games hosted by OSSSA which were held in Dunedin over the school holidays, this was a fantastic event. Junior dean Kelvin Cummings came away with a trio of medals for his efforts, gold in the croquet, silver in the clay bird shooting and bronze in curling. The East Otago High School teachers dodgeball team came fourth.

Sixty-five EOHS pupils took part in the annual sports exchange with Tokomairiro High School last month. It was a great day of futsal, touch, netball and basketball. The team won the coveted trophy.

At the Otago secondary schools swimming champs on last Sunday, Deegan Croucher came first in the 400m freestyle and second in the 200m individual medley and 50m butterfly. Deegan broke school records in the 50m butterfly (33.56sec) and 50m breaststroke (42.08sec).