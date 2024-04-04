Five horses who look worth a wager at Ascot Park

Photo: Supplied Racing journalist Jonny Turner has had his eye on five horses who look well placed at today's Ascot Park meeting which will begin a big month of harness racing in Southland.

HALEY JACCKA

A sharp 27.1sec final 400m split in her latest trial appearance at Ascot Park showed Haley Jaccka has the speed to make the most of her sweet draw in her debut tomorrow.

The 3-year-old has impressed in her recent trials, having finished in the first two in her last three appearances.

Haley Jaccka clashes with Artmore who looks the early leader in the race and if she can handle her first mobile experience well, she could slot into a perfect spot behind the mare drawn beside her in barrier 3.

Regardless of exactly where she finishes up, Haley Jaccka looks to have the game to make a big impact in her debut.

WARD LAMON

After copping barriers 6, 13, 9 and 10, the No2 draw looks a major luxury for this progressive 3-year-old tomorrow.

Ward Lamon has last been seen charging home out wide, firstly winning and then running second, in his past two starts at Wyndham.

The pacer gets the relative luxury of stepping up into a one-win race, rather than straight into ratings company where he would have had to take on much more hardy types.

Expect trainer-driver Kirk Larsen to have Ward Lamon schooled well enough to make use of barrier 2 and take plenty of catching.

LOUIES GIRL

This classy 3-year-old clearly is not the best betting proposition of the day given she is likely to start at red-hot odds.

But most importantly, Louies Girl will be out to qualify for the Southern Oaks with another strong heat performance.

With the speed she showed in her fresh-up win at Wyndham, the filly should take a power of beating in what could be her last race before the group 2 final of the series.

While some of her main rivals have taken different paths into the race, trainer Craig Ferguson has chosen a late qualifying run with his classy pacer.

Come final time, there may be queries on where those rivals are at but it should prove that Louies Girl will be on a one-way upward trajectory when Diamonds Day arrives.

LORTON VALE

At stages of his career, Lorton Vale has not exactly looked the type worthy of much media attention.

But the pacer has charged home from the rear in his last two starts after drawing barrier 8 on each occasion.

Slotting into barrier 3 tomorrow looks a key factor for the pacer, as does slotting into a winnable race and field.

Though far from any kind of racecourse certainty, Lorton Vale looks to get his winning shot this week.

JORDY

Jordy drops significantly in grade tomorrow after roughing it with classy types in recent Country Cup races.

Switching to a mobile event is a huge advantage for the pacer who has been making errors and then running big races recently.

Somewhat ironically, Jordy stepped away in his last start and did not run as well as he did in some of his prior efforts.

But I am willing to overlook that effort on a testing Wyndham track.

With some gear changes and the big drop back in grade he faces on Thursday, I am expecting to see the real Jordy.