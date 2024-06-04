Cox records 700th driving win in famous colours

Jonny Cox donned some of Southland trotting’s most celebrated colours to win his 700th race in New Zealand when piloting Moonlight Angel at Ascot Park yesterday.

Cox had on the same silks his father, John, wore when he drove David Moss to a 41-length victory on the same track in 1990.

Though the margin was different, the gait was the same as Moonlight Angel strode to a strong maiden win yesterday.

John Cox is not in the spotlight the way he was when guiding David Moss to become one of Southland’s greatest trotters, but he plays a key role at his son’s stable.

Cox credited his father, and his mother, Dorothy for supporting his career as well as that of his partner, Kimberly Butt.

"We would probably be buggered without Mum and Dad.

"Dad does a few joggers for us and Mum looks after our daughter McKenzie in the afternoons and picks her up from preschool.

"We definitely couldn’t do it without their support and the support of other people."

A born and bred Southlander, Cox has been a success in all three southern provinces.

The reinsman won his first race with Godet at Winton in 2002.

After a successful career in Southland, Cox won the group 1 Dominion with Jaccka Justy during a stint in Otago training with Amber Hoffman.

"It is definitely a highlight, obviously the first group 1, obviously in partnership with Amber," Cox said.

"Any wins are special but group 1s are definitely highlights."

Group 1 Dominion winner Jaccka Justy and Jonny Cox in 2014. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Driving Elle Mac to a group 1 pacing win at Alexandra Park also rates a highlight for Cox among his 700 victories.

"I have been lucky enough to drive quite a lot for the All Stars and I drove a group 1 winner for them."

Cox also described hitting his 700-win milestone as a big thrill, and he hopes to knock

off similar achievements in time.

"It is definitely a big thrill.

‘‘It is just another wee milestone you can tick off and hopefully we can move on to the next one."

Cox’s 700th victory came in the province where it all began for him, after the reinsman started making regular trips south in recent weeks.

Starting with his trip south for Winton Cup day in April when he won the Southern Belle Speed Series Final with Sweet Diamond, the reinsman has landed a winner at every southern meeting since.

"I have been pretty lucky the last couple of months, being able to get back down here.

"It has probably meant I have got to 700 a bit quicker."

Cox could be back in action in Southland on Friday, but it will depend on his commitments at Addington the same day.