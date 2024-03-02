Group 3 mission for classy filly

Nathan Williamson

Music Mistress set the tone before her first group 3 tilt with her professional display at Ascot Park yesterday.

The filly franked the form from her excellent debut second behind classy colt Ukraine when she led throughout to beat a talented field of 2-year-old fillies.

Trainers Steve and Amanda Telfer and driver Tim Williams now have their eyes on next week’s group 3 Fillies’ Classic at the same track next week.

"She will stay down the week now and hopefully this run will top her off," Williams said.

"She didn’t have to do too much through the middle stages. We just sprinted up from halfway down the back straight."

"She will improve off this run and we can look forward to next week."

In just two starts, Music Mistress has shown she has the early tactical speed that is often crucial in group races.

Williams was full of praise for the filly who used that gate speed to dominate yesterday’s race.

"She is just a wee professional.

"She was probably a little bit fresh today. She got behind the gate and wanted to get on with the job.

"But she was able to drop the bit as soon as she got to the front, which was pleasing."

Always Dreaming started his career off on a perfect note when winning his debut in yesterday’s 2-year- old colts and geldings event.

The full brother to Don’t Stop Dreaming and half-brother to Dreams Are Free started work on compiling a record similar to his siblings with an easy win.

Always Dreaming also showed his professionalism when taking a mixed tempo and some mid-race changes in his stride for trainer-driver Nathan Williamson.

"He had a few different situations present and he acquitted himself really nicely," Williamson said.

"Going forward, it wasn’t an overly taxing run and it was a good introduction to racing for him and I am thrilled with the result."

Always Dreaming showed a sharp turn of foot when powering away from his rivals.

However, he showed he still has a little to learn about racing in the process.

"When he first come through he was a bit green and it wasn’t until 100m off the line that he really let down and sprinted.

"Overall, I am very pleased with him and it was a good educational run, so onwards and upwards hopefully."

Williamson has this month’s group 2 Kindergarten Stakes to aim Always Dreaming at.

Punters look set for an exciting clash between Always Dreaming and Ukraine.

Trainer-driver Bob Butt has opted for a Kindergarten Stakes tilt with Ukraine, rather than heading to Auckland for the Young Guns Series.