Hurrell guides long shots to Ascot wins

Mark Hurrell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Considering he was crowned Ascot Park’s best driver over the past year, Mark Hurrell was awfully unpopular on Sunday.

Hurrell sealed the Ascot Park drivers title, run over the old August-to-August harness racing season, with a winning treble in the sulky which included two notable victories at massive odds.

Hurrell and the Tony Stratford-trained Rakamurph scored at $81 winning odds when powering home to beat a hardy field in just his second start since June of last year.

The reinsman then won yesterday’s feature event when the Brian Norman-trained Superfast upset in the Diamond Creek Farm SBSR Silk Road Final at a $71 win price.

Those two wins came after Hurrell and Norman also combined to score with Pacific Arc at the much more modest win dividend of $6.50.

Rakamurph’s only other start since producing a crushing win at Winton more than a year ago was at Gore last month.

The pacer battled away at the rear of the field looking like a horse that needed the outing after such a big break from racing.

While punters clearly assumed Rakamurph may need another hit-out, that clearly wasn’t the case.

‘‘We actually thought he was ready to go a decent race at Gore, but he hadn’t been anywhere and he improved a lot with that run,’’ Stratford said.

‘‘He is a nice horse and he showed that again today.’’

While Rakamurph has been off the scene through injury recently, he has not been in recovery mode for all of that time.

Stratford credited owner Brendan Fahy for electing to give the horse plenty of time to ready himself for another campaign.

‘‘He’s had his share of niggles, but he has never been really lame or anything.

‘‘It is more that he has always been a nice horse and Brendan has opted to give him plenty of time to get right.

‘‘It is a credit to him for looking after the horse and it is good to see him being rewarded for it.’’

Stratford has made no secret of the big opinion he has had of Rakamurph since he took over the training of the pacer last year.

The Gore trainer just hopes his horse can stay sound and show his true worth.

‘‘He’s a nice horse. He could carry on to [New Zealand] Cup Week and race in premier company, no problems.

‘‘But he has to stay sound. The leg we’ve had trouble with is as good as it has ever been.

‘‘So hopefully he can.’’

Rakamurph’s win continued a great run of winter form for Stratford, who has won a race at the past five southern harness racing meetings.