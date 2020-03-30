Radio Sport off the air indefinitely

Kane Williamson is interviewed by Bryan Waddle during the Semi-Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand. The decision to take Radio Sport off the air comes not long after the station lost the broadcast rights to New Zealand cricket matches. Photo: Getty Images

Radio Sport has been taken off air indefinitely with its frequencies now carrying Newstalk ZB programming.

The sports radio station went off air at 1pm today.

In a statement on the Radio Sport website, NZME said it had made the "incredibly difficult decision" to stop broadcasting.

"With the cancellation and suspension of virtually all local, national and international events and competitions, NZME has been forced to look closely at the level of sports coverage, including live events across all platforms."

NZME said the "reality of the impact" of Covid-19 was that these decisions had to be made.