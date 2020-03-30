Radio Sport off the air indefinitely

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Radio Sport has been taken off air indefinitely with its frequencies now carrying Newstalk ZB programming.
The sports radio station went off air at 1pm today.
In a statement on the Radio Sport website, NZME said it had made the "incredibly difficult decision" to stop broadcasting.
"With the cancellation and suspension of virtually all local, national and international events and competitions, NZME has been forced to look closely at the level of sports coverage, including live events across all platforms."
NZME said the "reality of the impact" of Covid-19 was that these decisions had to be made.