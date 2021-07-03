All Blacks back in business

Halfback Aaron Smith limbers up at an All Blacks training session at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Thursday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Questions:

Can they rediscover the magic?

For almost a decade the All Blacks were untouchable as the world’s best team. That took a dive last year and this is a different-looking team to that of a few years ago. But last year was also a very different year. As it heads back to — hopefully — a full season, will this team be able to recapture its class?

What will the Springboks bring?

It still grates a little as a Kiwi — the memory of the Springboks lifting the World Cup in Japan, just weeks after losing to the All Blacks at the same tournament. That was the last time South Africa played and two years is a long time in sport. Logic suggests they will still be the All Blacks’ biggest challenge of the southern hemisphere teams. But who knows how they will adapt to re-entering the international arena.

Who starts at first five-eighth?

Beauden Barrett has expressed his desire to return to the No10 jersey. Richie Mo’unga is the incumbent and will stake his claim tonight. The former was electric at the pivot in 2016 and 2017, regularly tearing through defences with his acceleration and eye for a gap. Mo’unga has always excelled for the Crusaders, although has not quite convinced for the All Blacks just yet.

How will the front row fare?

Nepo Laulala is strong a tight head prop, while Codie Taylor has been one of the team’s best at hooker. After that, who knows? The No1 jersey remains up for grabs and there is not much experience in the other props. These days you need four props so some of the youngsters are going to need to step up. At hooker you would hope Taylor does not also get injured. Dane Coles is another year older and Asafo Aumua has hardly convinced in recent years.

Who will be the back three?

One area the All Blacks are not short is the outside backs. Damien McKenzie and Jordie Barrett are both in-form fullbacks, while Will Jordan is delivering after years of promise. George Bridge has shown his value, while Sevu Reece and Rieko Ioane both bring plenty of flair. Picking three of those is no easy task.

Players to watch

Aaron Smith

One of the All Blacks best ever halfbacks, if not their best, and still at the top of his game. Smith’s pass and energy sets the backline alight, while his experience will be key as the young side looks to bounce back from last year’s short comings.

Brodie Retallick

Back from Japan and will add considerable grunt to the All Black forward pack. Prior to his injury in 2019 he was arguably the team’s best player. He has since turned 30, but if he can recapture something near his top form for another few years it will go a long way towards this team’s resurgence.

Ardie Savea

Has an opportunity to stake his claim for the No7 jersey in the absence of Sam Cane. Aggressive, relentless and a player that never stops. Not a classical openside flanker, although still adds plenty to this team and he will be key in getting go-forward.

Pressure-cooker

Ian Foster

Into his second year in the top job, the All Black coach will need to generate results in 2021. Coming off the side’s worst year in over a decade, possibly two, it needs to show progress under Foster. If not, it would not be a surprise to see a new face take over the reins next season with a World Cup looming in 2023.

Rieko Ioane

Is he really a centre? The once electric winger has struggled to find his home in the team in recent years. There is no doubt over his speed and ability to break the line. But if Ioane is to play in the midfield he needs to show he has the distribution game to put his outsides into space.

Sam Whitelock

There is no doubting how good he was at his best. But this is 2021, not 2015. Add in the fact Sam Whitelock has taken over as captain for the near future, there will be plenty of eyeballs on the form and leadership of the 32-year-old.