All Blacks find rhythm to flay France in Wellington

Rieko Ioane celebrates a try with Jordie Barrett. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks have crushed France 43-17 in front of a sold out crowd in the second test in Wellington to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series.

The All Blacks scored six tries to two against a French side that had 10 changes from the team that lost by just four points in the opening test in Dunedin.

New Zealand scored the first try of the match from a line out move with the hosts fooling the French defence as halfback Cam Roigard went over untouched.

Billy Proctor fends. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks were then reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes with first-five Beauden Barrett yellow carded for a deliberate knock on when France were on attack.

The tourists kicked a penalty goal to cut the All Blacks lead to 10-3, but it was the hosts who would score the next try, with stand in captain Ardie Savea going over in the left corner on the back of a successful lineout maul. 17-3 to the All Blacks.

France soon had a player of their own in the sin bin with lock Joshua Brennan yellow carded for a dangerous tackle on Jordie Barrett.

The All Blacks went for a lineout from the resulting penalty and the driving maul again proved too strong for the French, with hooker Codie Taylor the tryscorer this time as the hosts went ahead 22-3 with ten minutes left in the first half.

They weren't done yet, with blindside Tupou Vaa'i finishing an outstanding All Blacks team try that started in their own half to give the home side a 29-3 lead at halftime.

Will Jordan of New Zealand celebrates a try. Photo: Getty Images

France made a raft of substitutions early in the second half and it paid off with the tourists the first to score after the break through fullback Leo Barre.

The All Blacks hit back soon after with fullback Will Jordan scoring near the posts several phases after an attacking lineout to help put the hosts ahead 36-10.

Left wing Rieko Ioane was the next to score for New Zealand, with his converted try pushing the All Blacks lead out to 43-10.

France scored a consolation try in the final few minutes of the match to restore some pride with the final score 43-17 to the All Blacks.

The third and final test is in Hamilton next weekend.