Scottish club here in heart

A Scottish side made it to Forsyth Barr Stadium after all — well, sort of.

The stadium was set to host a test between the All Blacks and Scotland on July 18. But Covid-19 scuttled those plans and it was left with no game.

However, a small Scottish club on the outskirts of Glasgow set up a virtual task to get to the stadium.

The Whitecraigs rugby club in Newton Mearns, a small town southwest of Glasgow, came up with a fundraising scheme to help the club, which is out of action because of Covid-19.

The club decided to do a virtual tour of the three stadiums the Scottish rugby side was supposed to visit this month.

The Scottish side was facing a tough tour, with two tests against South Africa followed by a game in Dunedin.

Members of the Whitecraigs club had to bike, cycle, run or walk around their properties as part of the 25,114km trip across 18 countries and three continents to reach Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The club was hoping to raise £3000 ($NZ5845) but had got to only £1890 by yesterday.

It made the last of the 25,114km journey early yesterday, reaching Forsyth Barr Stadium. The tour went to Cape Town and then Durban before crossing the Indian Ocean and Tasman Sea to Dunedin.

The money raised would go towards helping to pay expenses for the club.

All community rugby in Britain has been banned because of Covid-19, although steps have been taken in Scotland to get the game back and running through small groups training together.