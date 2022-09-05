Beaten Stags look to shield challenge

Robbie Robinson of Southland prepares to kick at goal during the round five Bunnings NPC match between Southland and Wellington at Rugby Park Stadium, Invercargill on Saturday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

It might have to be shield or bust for Southland this season.

The Stags slumped to their fifth straight loss in the NPC when they fell to a 41-28 defeat to Wellington in Invercargill on Saturday.

There is a generous playoff system — four teams out of seven in each pool get a chance to extend their season — and the Stags have at least got four bonus points out of the first half of their campaign, but it is a reasonable bet they will have little to play for in the coming weeks but pride.

Oh, but did we say something about a shield?

Southland still has one significant chance to make 2022 a bit special when it heads to Napier this weekend to challenge Hawke’s Bay for the Ranfurly Shield.

Stags Nation loves a good shield reign, and it would be just the tonic for a rugby province that is trying hard and often highly competitive but is just not good enough right now to be much more than a nuisance.

The Stags looked keen and committed in the first half at Rugby Park, leading 3-0 after 24 minutes and 13-7 after 36.

Talk about false dawns. Wellington, which had been a bit sleepy, rattled on two tries in the dying stages of the half, the second a belter to Highlanders fullback Connor Garden-Bachop.

It was wind-out-of-sails time, and Wellington rubbed salt into the wound when veteran winger Nehe Milner-Skudder grabbed a brace to start the second spell.

The Stags finished strongly — their third try, to new loose forward Blair Ryall in the last minute, was wonderful — but the final result was all too familiar.

Their fans will hope that special shield helps create something special this weekend.

NPC

The scores

Wellington 41

Nehe Milner-Skudder 2, Asafo Aumua, Sione Halalilo, Connor Garden-Bachop, Aidan Morgan tries; Aidan Morgan 3 con, Jackson Garden-Bachop con, pen

Southland 28

Morgan Mitchell, Quinn Harrison-Jones, Blair Ryall tries; Robbie Robinson 2 con, 3pen

Halftime: Wellington 21-13.