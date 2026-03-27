All change in the coaching ranks

Dunedin lock Curtis Palmer climbs high to claim the ball during a Dunedin division 1 game against Green Island at Kettle Park last year. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

There are a host of new faces popping up in club rugby every year.

Change is a constant. But there is usually more stability among the coaching ranks.

Not this year. There is a huge amount of turnover.

Seven of the nine division 1 teams have a new gaffer.

One of the fresh faces has been recycled.

Former Highlander and Otago hooker Jason Macdonald has popped up at University. He coached Taieri to their last title in 2021 and has promised to start with a fresh slate at University.

The students open their season tomorrow with a trip to Kettle Park to play Dunedin.

Dunedin head coach Gifford Henry is returning for a third season.

The only other returnee is Southern’s Dion Lobb. The Lobb family is part of the Magpies’ faithful, with one exception — Dion’s brother, Matt, who is coaching Green Island. Matt Lobb replaces Hayden Finch, who is helping out with the Otago Spirit.

The Lobb brothers have circled April 11 in the calendar. Southern will host Green Island at Bathgate Park.

Josh Casey has taken over the cutter at Taieri and he is Eels royalty. He is the only player to score 300 points in a division 1 season (2015), and the playmaker once scored 47 points in a game.

He is being assisted by seasoned coach Phil Young, who served as the head coach last season.

There is some confusion about who is steering the ship at Harbour. Former All Black Waisake Naholo, Ewan Brumwell and Charles Elton are part of a three-pronged attack.

Elton is still playing and is responsible for getting the pack moving forward, Naholo is the backs coach and has the attack portfolio, while Brumwell is picking up everything else.

Regan Turoa has taken over at Alhambra-Union. The former Otago Boys’ First XV coach has assembled a good young squad. The Broncos have struggled in recent times, so the focus is on rebuilding the team’s reputation.

Former Zingari-Richmond head coach William Hola is involved as a technical adviser, but Thagana Riunga is at the reins this season. He moved to New Zealand from Kenya about 11 years ago and has worked with both John McGlashan College and the Harbour Hawks.

And that leaves Monty Mitchell, who has taken over the top job at Kaikorai from Andy Hunter.

He hails from Invercargill and spent quite a bit of time in Scotland. He is a builder for Brent Lucas.

Kaikorai open the defence of their title against Southern at Bathgate Park.

Green Island host Harbour, and Alhambra-Union are at home to Taieri.

Dunedin play University as mentioned, while Zingari-Richmond have the bye.