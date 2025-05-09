Brother vs brother results in yellow card

The Wrap

Taieri continue to confound the critics and just keep on winning. They are five from six and have opened up a six-point gap on the field. They put 50 on Zingers in a romp and the Bastion Point boys are second-last and nine points out of the longed for six. Southern put the Taieri loss last week behind them as they smoked GI 36-5. The playing-through champions have had a reality check over the last couple of weeks as their injury toll mounts. Dunedin handed Harbour their first loss for the season and, in doing so, the Hawks failed to trouble the scorers. The Sharks sneak up to fifth on the table but there are only three points separating the next four teams behind the Eels. Varsity continued their wretched run of form and Kaik up on high veldt pounced and dished them up by close to 30 points. The Bookworms are now three points out of the six with work to do — but don’t panic, it’s early days.

Brotherly love

In an unusual scene — well, for this writer anyway — we had three brothers playing a prem game at the weekend. Not only were they all locks but two were playing for Dunedin and the younger brother for Harbour — but it wasn’t for long! No, it’s not the "Gatlin boys come calling" but the Palmer brothers Curtis and Reuben for the Sharks and Ryan for the Hawks. The game was less than a minute old when Ryan was sent from the field with a red card in his hand for allegedly stomping on his older brother, Reuben. I didn’t see the incident, but some informed colleagues assured me it was nothing more than a love tap. I’m hearing the heavies may agree with that assessment, as the card has now been "retrograded" to a yellow — fat lot of good that does Ryan now! I tell you who wasn’t happy, Ma and Pa Palmer, who had flown down to watch all three sons happily playing in the same sandpit! Much to the consternation of Curtis and Reuben, they laid the blame fairly and squarely at their door for winding up their youngest! But as the evening headed toward the early hours at Shark Park, they were all arm in arm like the Waltons.

Festivities at Outram

No, and it’s not just because they’ve kept their licence! West Taieri celebrate their 125 years this weekend at their spiritual Outram base. Firstly, congratulations team, well done. They are playing Clutha Valley in the main game on Saturday at 2pm and the place should be absolutely heaving. They kick off on Friday night with a function in the "big top" on the grounds. Alas, here I think they’ve made their first mistake. I’m hearing Richard (Ralph) Perkins is emceeing the event. You’ll all know Ralph, he has spent the last 25 year at the Rugby Union. Surely they’ve heard Ralph speak? There is no "brevity is the key" in his vocabulary. He’ll start the welcome at 8pm and should be finished that by midnight! In fact, if you all come in for breakfast at 8am on Saturday you’ll catch his closing remarks! But I digress, have a great weekend team and keep the high jinks to a minimum.

Speaking of 125ths

Upper Clutha are celebrating their 125th next weekend in Wanaka but they need something to happen this weekend to put the icing on the cake. There is the small matter of the White Horse Cup which Wakatipu hold. Upper Clutha are challenging for it in Queenstown tomorrow. So Blue Simon from Upper Clutha would kindly request you hand it over tomorrow so they can defend it against the Maggots next week. Seriously though, it’ll be all on tomorrow as Upper Clutha needs to bounce back after a shock loss to Alex over duck-shooting weekend. Blue assures me they are definitely in with a sniff.

Speaking of Central

I have it from the horse’s mouth (father of), but Dean Sinnamon’s 100th game for Matak is on this weekend against Alex in Alex. If you’re passing, call in and cheer him on — he’s the No8. A great effort from Dean to make the 100 as you could count the wins on one hand that Matak have had. I bow to your loyalty, endurance and longevity — good on ya, mate.

This Weekend

Absolutely destroyed Grant the vice-chancellor last weekend. Frankly, it was embarrassing. He better improve in the second round. On to player agent extraordinaire this week, Joey Wheeler, and I’m predicting it goes the same way — it could get ugly!

GI (13+) are at home at their beloved Toolbox and take on Zingers. Surely the Spannerheads bounce back into some form and put Zingari away comfortably. AU host Varsity (13+) and the same could be said of Varsity. They’ve been shocking the last two weeks so it’s time to right the wrongs. Harbour have injury concerns as Rique Miln, their talisman, is out. Kaik (12-) might just pounce. In the big game, neighbours Southern host Dunedin at Bathgate. Both sides are coming off good wins so it’s nearly too close to call. The Sharks (12-) just.

In the country I got destroyed last weekend by Tegan Hollows — possibly the biggest hiding in some years! But only up against the "Gnome" Pete Davis, a life member at Upper Clutha. He doesn’t stop talking long enough to tip, so I win going away. I’m afraid Alex (13+) are on a quest in Queenstown and will get the job done over Wakatip. The Maggots (13+) are on a roll and tiptoe all over visitors Arrowtown in Ranfurly.

