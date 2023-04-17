Defending champ Wakatipu still looking for a win

After two games in the Central Otago premier club rugby competition last season Wakatipu was on fire, having registered two massive victories and scored 26 tries. After two games this season the champions, incredibly, are still searching for a win.

Two weeks after stumbling against Alexandra, Wakatipu on Saturday dropped another home game, losing the Battle of the Basin to Arrowtown at the Queenstown Recreation Ground 22-15.

Arrowtown, walloped in its first two games, came from 15-8 behind to claim victory through a last-minute try by fullback Blair Foster.

This brought delight to its coach Simon Harper, who has had to completely rebuild his team after losing 15 players from the 2022 squad.

Frustratingly for Harper, he is also soon to farewell Foster, who captained the team last year. Next weekend’s game against Upper Clutha will be Foster’s last before he heads overseas.

Harper was not sure what to expect from his team last Saturday, but after an outstanding defensive effort through the opening 40 minutes, when Wakatipu controlled possession, he told his players the game was winnable.

"It was a surreal first 40 minutes, to be honest," he said.

"They’d thrown everything at us and the score was 5-all. I told my players Wakatipu had run out of ideas."

Wakatipu went ahead 15-8 with 20 minutes to play but Arrowtown finished over the top with tries to Price Imlach and Foster to pull off a stunning victory.

Wakatipu will travel to Ranfurly next Saturday to play Maniototo, in search of what is becoming an elusive first victory.

Highlanders’ midfielder Josh Timu demonstrated his class as Upper Clutha overwhelmed Matakanui Combined in the White Horse Trophy encounter at Wanaka, 64-3.

Approaching halftime Upper Clutha led just 8-3, having been pressured by Matakanui’s powerful scrum.

But Upper Clutha suddenly slipped into overdrive, scoring 28 points in 11 minutes, registering two tries immediately before halftime and another two straight after.

Timu, needing to complete 30 minutes of club action untroubled after suffering concussion in the Highlanders’ game against the Force, came off the bench at halftime.

The first time he handled the ball he stepped three defenders and created a try for dynamic No8 Reece White. The second time he touched the ball he eluded four opponents and sent winger Reuben Barrett racing for the goal line. And he later created another try for flying winger Henry Schikker.

Upper Clutha coach Garry Hape marvelled at how Timu electrified the team’s backline.

"Having a player like that at fullback was incredible. He just created so many opportunities for those around him."

Alexandra continued its impressive advancement, coming from behind to beat Maniototo 29-21 at Molyneux Park.

Trailing 14-16 into the final 20 minutes, Alexandra pieced together a team try to Matthew McCullough and a sneaky individual effort from a tap penalty to James Dobson.

A late penalty goal by Tyler Ford, who contributed 14 points, put Alexandra beyond reach of Maniototo, which finds itself in last place after three losses.

Alexandra’s man of the match was prop Tremain Cornell.

— Bob Howitt