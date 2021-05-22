Saturday, 22 May 2021

Dunedin Premier Rugby fulltime scores

    Green Island 39 v Southern 24

    Taieri 25 v Alhambra-Union 17

    Dunedin 29 v Harbour 26

    University 45 v Zingari-Richmond 8

    Action from the game between Taieri and Alhambra-Union today. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
