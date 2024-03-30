Dunedin Premier Rugby team preview: Taieri

Josh Whaanga skips through the Kaikorai defence. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Taieri

Last year: Beaten semifinalists.

Coach: Murray Roulston (first year), assistant Graeme Anderson (first).

Forwards: Jared Burns, Hunter Blackwood, Cam Allan-McNeill, Morgan Jones, Brady Robertson, Keegan Ferguson, Shea Robertson, Harvey Amende, Eric Peita, Reuben Kerr, Ben Kay, Thomas Bolton (captain), Joshua Scobie, Cam Dyer.

Backs: Bob Martin, Trey Russell, Reuben Pyle, Alex Honey, Finn McDonald-Page, Oscar Anderson, Hunter Dickson, Josh Whaanga, Sam Pearce, Joe Coburn, Marc Rooney, Asesela Ravuvu, Solomoni Nauacavu, Cam Miller, Matt Whaanga.

Watch out for the traffic cones.

There is a rebuild going on out on the Taieri.

The Eels have shed a lot of experience.

Veteran forward Brodie Hume and experienced back Mitchell Scott have retired. Kori Rupene is not required.

Those three have played a couple of million games between them.

Josh Hill, Caleb Leef and Jesse Hutton have moved on as well.

There is a lot to do for veteran coach Murray Roulston, who is back on the tools at Peter Johnstone Park.

Roulston is describing the rebuild as a "retro-fit or upgrade". Time will tell if the newbies are an upgrade.

North Otago winger Asesela Ravuvu has made the move south and he has some quality about him.

Alex Honey and Finn McDonald-Page will jostle for a starting spot outside quality halfback Bob Martin.

The Whaanga brothers, Josh and Matt, will combine in the midfield again, although Matt is with the Highlanders and might be rarely sighted.

Sam Pearce is a highly rated outside back who is likely to play in the centres when needed.

Front-rowers Cam Allan-McNeill and Brady Robertson are familiar faces in a solid-looking pack.

But there has been a lot of change. Recapturing the form the Eels enjoyed last season may take some time.

* Team lists provided by the Otago Rugby Football Union.