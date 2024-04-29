Masquerade a wild success

Strutting their stuff outside Larnach Castle are Wild Dunedin Masquerade Ball organisers (front, from left) Jerad and Ike Halden, Charlie Buchan, and Neil Harraway (back). PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A who's who of the Dunedin conservation community herded together on Saturday night, but whether they were recognised remains to be seen.

About 170 of them attended the sold-out Wild Dunedin Masquerade Ball at Larnach Castle, donning elaborate costumes and masks.

The event featured live music, captivating fire and light dancers, and locally and sustainably sourced food and drink, with the aim of raising money — specifically for the protection of endangered yellow-eyed penguins.

About $49,000 was raised on the night from ticket sales and prize auctions.

Wild Dunedin Festival committee member Charlie Buchan was delighted the event had sold out, and expressed his gratitude for the community’s support.

He said such events were very important to raise awareness and funding for conservation initiatives.

"This was our first time doing a wild ball and it was a huge success", Mr Buchan said.

"The feedback from the night has been so overwhelming that we have had no choice but to make this an annual event.

"We raised a great amount of money and awareness for these local charities that are in need."

Dunedin Wildlife Hospital manager Jordana Whyte said the funds raised would directly support efforts to rehabilitate and protect yellow-eyed penguins and other native species.

"The Wild Dunedin Festival, and this event in particular, has really highlighted the work the Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust, the Otago Peninsula Eco Restoration Alliance and us do, to the community.

"We’re over the moon with the support", she said.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz