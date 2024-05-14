Otago competitors perform well in SI champs

Otago diver Rohan Leckie-Zaharic completes a back tuck in the men’s open at the South Island championships at Moana Pool on Sunday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Southern divers have twisted and tucked their way through the South Island championships.

About 40 divers from Diving Otakou and the Invercargill Diving Club competed at

the South Island championships at Moana Pool at the weekend.

Divers also travelled from afar for the event, North Harbour Diving and Diving

Waitakere athletes competing as guests on all boards including poolside, 1m, 3m and platform.

Young Otago diver Charlotte Whalan had a weekend to remember, receiving an overall gold award for her performances.

She won the under-11 level one poolside and 1m board events.

Other outstanding Otago performers included Elizabeth Dearden, who won the 1m and 3m events in girls group A; Archie Vorgers, who won the boys group A platform; and Rohan Leckie-Zaharic, who won the open men’s platform.

Commonwealth Games divers Liam Stone, Frazer Tavener and Mikali Dawson also competed.

Stone (Waitakere) and Tavener (North Harbour) won the open men’s 3m synchronised event. Stone went on to win the open men’s 1m and 3m events and Tavener was runner-up in both.

Dawson won the open women’s platform event.

Diving Otakou head coach Connie Deighton said the event was a great opportunity for all divers to prepare for national championships in the coming months.