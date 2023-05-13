Dunedin premier rugby wrap-up: May 13

Dunedin front-rower Ayden Lloyd brought up his 100th game for the Sharks at Bathgate Park this afternoon.

But it was not a memorable outing for the team.

Dunedin fumbled its way to a 47-19 defeat.

The visitors produced an error-ridden first half and showed a real reluctance to get under the high ball.

Southern, though, showed some genuine class out wide.

Mercurial fullback Mackenzie Haugh came up with some magic every second touch and was almost brilliant every other handle.

Winger Josh Buchan was just as threatening. He nabbed an intercept to run 50m and score the game's opening try.

He was in again 10 minutes later.

Dunedin came up with another knock on. Buchan spotted space and chipped the ball ahead. Haugh regathered and flicked an inside pass back to Buchan to score.

Dunedin responded with a try through pacey winger Oscar Schmidt-Uili.

Joe Cooke set it up with a bust in the midfield.

Josh Buchan intercepts to score the opening try for Southern against Dunedin at Bathgate Park today. Photo: Allied Productions

Schmidt-Uili was in again just before the break.

Southern stretched its 23-12 halftime lead when veteran No 8 Mika Mafi burst through close to the ruck and dotted down under the posts.

Dunedin faded in the last 20 minutes to let in three further tries.

The Sharks were understrength due to a large core of players sidelined through injury or illness.

But Southern will relish the win. Haugh, Buchan and impressive blindside Harry Taylor were the best of the Magpies, while Cooke and Schmidt-Uili were dangerous in space.

Kaikorai eased to a 62-8 win against Zingari-Richmond at Montecillo.

The Colours let in six first-half tries while kicking just a single penalty.

Their only other joy was a try to Tama Apineru 15 minutes from the end of the game.

Taieri dispatched the struggling Alhambra-Union 53-0 at Peter Johnstone Park. That one was one-way traffic as well.

AU have now conceded 304 points while scoring just 19 in five games.

Green Island edged University 30-22 at Miller Park thanks to a powerful effort by the pack.

The Grizzlies' tight five called the shots.

The scores

Taieri 53-0 AU

Southern 47-19 Dunedin

Zingari 8-62 Kaikorai

Green Is. 30-22 University