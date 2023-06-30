Excelsior makes return to top four

Excelsior’s Matia Qiolevu is tied as the top try scorer this season. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

It is now or never.

The Citizens Shield playoffs get under way tomorrow with Valley hosting Excelsior and Kurow at home to Old Boys.

The winner between Valley and Blues advances straight to the final in a fortnight, while the loser is thrown a lifeline and plays the winner of Kurow v Old Boys next week. The loser of Kurow and Old Boys bows out.

Valley has set the benchmark all season, going through the round robin unbeaten after squeaking home to beat Kurow last week.

It has been an impressive run from a Weston-based team that has a lean squad but a starting XV packed with experience in Sam Sturgess, Cameron Rowland, Jake Matthews and Meli Kolinisau, and has run away with some big wins this season.

Excelsior makes a welcome return to the top four for the first time since 2019 and is in with a genuine shot at its first title since 1997.

Blues lost to Valley twice during the round robin, but you can never count them out, especially with a tantalising backline including Matia Qiolevu, Josh Phipps and Tyron Davies, and some strength up front.

After a bumpy ride through the first round, Kurow and Old Boys have come home strongly and produced some good form in recent weeks.

Old Boys face a difficult task tomorrow, heading up the Waitaki Valley to face the Red Devils at their fortress where no doubt the whole town will paint the place red to support their team.

Defending champion Kurow has been bolstered by the return of second five Matt Faddes and workhorse captain Josh Reid, but Old Boys have also had a major gain with the return of North Otago Heartland player of the year Junior Fakatoufifita.

There is plenty of scoring power among the top four. Sturgess, Qiolevu and Tini Feke (Old Boys) lead the competition with nine tries each. Hayden Parker (Kurow) is the top scorer with 112 points, followed by Phipps (92).