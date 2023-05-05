Tyler Ford. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Five questions for Alexandra captain Tyler Ford.

1. Favourite rugby memory?

Hmm. Probably winning the Dunedin prem 2s with Taieri in 2019 or 2020. I was working up there. We probably weren’t the best team but we went quite well.

2. Hardest opponent?

Oliver Stirling, from Upper Clutha. He’s just a crafty player who always makes the right decisions.

3. What rugby player/coach do you look up to and why?

Nick Henderson, who used to play for Taieri. Just that never-say-die attitude.

4. What do you do to relax?

Golf. A bit of hunting. I try to do a bit of sea fishing but that’s harder to do up here, so I’m getting into the river stuff.

5. If Tyler Ford is cooking, what are we eating?

Probably just steak, onions and eggs.