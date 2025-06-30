Green Is toppled as only six left

Action from Saturday's premier club rugby match between Green Island and Harbour at Kettle Park. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Green Island are gone.

The defending champions have dropped out of the Dunedin division 1 playoffs.

Harbour turned a 17-10 deficit into a 23-17 win in brutal conditions at Kettle Park No 2 on Saturday to oust the Grizzlies.

The win helped the Hawks improve from fifth to fourth, and they will play University at the University Oval in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.

University were the big movers in the final series of round-robin games.

They trailed Kaikorai 13-9 at halftime. But they made good use of the crosswind at Hancock Park to storm to a 36-13 victory.

They rocketed up the standings from seventh to third, while Kaikorai slipped from third to sixth.

Taieri held on to beat Southern 24-14 at Kettle Park No 1.

They led 24-0 at halftime and weathered a spirited fightback from the Magpies.

The win means the Eels qualified in top spot and will host Kaikorai at Peter Johnstone Park.

Southern dropped down a spot to fifth, and they will play Dunedin at Kettle Park.

In the other game on Saturday, Alhambra-Union beat Zingari-Richmond 27-15, their first win this season.

Both sides were not in playoff contention. But it was a morale-boosting win for Alhambra-Union, who avoided a winless season.

They still finished in last place, however.

The playoff games will begin at the earlier time of 2pm this weekend ahead of the All Blacks test.

The three winning teams will progress to the semifinals. The highest-ranked loser will also progress.

Dunedin club rugby

The playoffs

• Taieri v Kaikorai, Peter Johnstone Park

• Dunedin v Southern, Kettle Park

• University v Harbour, University Oval