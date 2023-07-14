Kaik, Taieri and...who knows?

Kaikorai fullback Oliver Foote appeals to the referee for a try during the Dunedin premier club game against Green Island at Miller Park last month. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Kaikorai (1) v Harbour (6)

Bishopscourt

Head-to-head: Kaikorai 23-5.

Record: Kaikorai won 9, lost 1, drawn 2; Harbour won 5, lost 7.

Leading players: Loose forward Lucas Casey and lock Oscar Graham have impressed for Kaikorai this season, while Mefiposeti Tupou is a threat out wide. Taylor Dale is a key player in the Harbour pack and midfielders Aleki Morris-Lome and Willie Tufui form a formidable duo.

The oil: Kaikorai will be missing Southland-bound loose forwards Hayden Michaels and Semisi Tupou-Ta’eiloa. That will hurt. But veteran loosie Paul Grant will fill one of the slots and Highlanders lock Will Tucker will strengthen the tight five. Harbour was disappointing last outing but still has plenty of class. Halfback Nathan Hastie and fullback Obey Samate are dangerous playmakers. The more they feature, the better Harbour’s odds.

Prediction: Kaikorai by seven.

Taieri (2) v Green Island (5)

Peter Johnstone Park

Head-to-head: Taieri 33-11.

Record: Taieri won 10, lost 2, drawn 1; Green Island won 8, lost 5.

Leading players: Normally Green Island would lean heavily on Finn Hurley and Oli Haig. But they have both pulled up lame. That will heap more pressure on midfielder Jake Te Hiwi. Taieri’s strength is in the collective rather than individuals. That said, it is hard to overlook veteran loosie Brodie Hume. Hard worker, that man.

The oil: Taieri is the most organised and defensively sound unit in the competition. The Eels build pressure that way and are pretty clinical at converting scoring opportunities. Green Island started the season slowly but have won four in a row, including wins over Southern and Dunedin.

Prediction: Taieri by 15.

Dunedin (3) v Southern (4)

Kettle Park

Head-to-head: Dunedin 19-14, Southern 47-19.

Record: Dunedin won 9, lost 3, drawn 1; Southern won 6, lost 6.

Leading players

Southern fullback Mackenzie Haugh thrives in big games. Pulled a rabbit out of a hat in the final last year. Veteran No8 Mika Mafi shone in that match as well, and fellow loosie Harry Taylor is close to the best player in the competition. Dunedin has a couple of bruising front-rowers in Harry Press and Rohan Wingham, while towering lock Reuben Palmer is a big improver.

The oil: Southern has lost four on the trot, but has players back from injury and is close to full strength. Dunedin will look to build a platform up front before going wide to its dangerous backs. The Sharks average more than 35 points a game.

Prediction: Too close to call.

Format for the semifinals

The highest-ranked loser will join the three winners in the semis. Playoff games for the bottom three have also been planned. Zingari-Richmond is hosting Alhambra-Union.