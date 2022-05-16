Kurow bounces back against Athletic Marist

Matt Faddes

Kurow has reversed its fortune against Athletic Marist this season. After losing 34-26 in the Citizens Shield opening round, Kurow bounced back to beat Athies 35-28 at Whitestone Contracting Stadium on Saturday.

It was a stop-start match, with several penalties and injuries ruling out decent flow.

Athies came out firing, as halfback Alipate Tuipolotu scored against his former team, and a Mason Kinzett conversion game the Oamaru side a 7-0 lead.

Kurow first five Tyler Burgess slotted his first penalty of many for the day, and another soon after, as Athies lock Tupou Fifita was yellow-carded for a shoulder charge. Kurow trailed 7-6.

Athies were hot on the attack, pushing the ball wide, when Kurow winger Fem Bootsan intercepted the ball, and took off 60m down the field to score.

Burgess converted the try, and another penalty, to take a 16-7 lead.

Camped in its 22, Tuipolotu took a quick tap-and-go for Athies, putting lock Epineri Logavatu in space to score, and Athies only trailed 16-14. Another penalty gave Kurow a 19-14 lead at the half.

Kurow’s game plan to take the points on offer was clear, opting for goal any time Athies was penalised. Burgess stepped up too, slotting seven penalties, which ultimately gave his team the edge.

From kick off Athies No8 Folau Nonu trapped the ball underfoot, picked it up, and made a 65m break up the field.

Athies then worked its rucks, and Logavatu spotted a gap through the middle of a ruck, leaving Kurow stunned as he scored his second try. A Kinzett conversion gave Athies back the lead, 21-19.

After making the break, Nonu was yellow-carded at the other end of the field for a tip tackle on a Kurow player, as they were on attack.

Kurow shifted the ball wide, and Matt Faddes went over for a classy try, for Kurow to lead 26-21.

Burgess took two more penalties, before Athies hit back with a try through powerful prop Lisivani Tuifua. Tuifua was a strong ball carrier for Athies all day.

Kurow held on for the final five minutes to win.

On the back field, Old Boys took a narrow 33-29 win over Maheno. It was a far cry from the first outing between the two sides, where Old Boys took a big win against the country side.

Junior Fakatoufifita scored twice for Old Boys, and Lachie Kingan scored twice for Maheno.

In Weston, Valley thumped Excelsior 64-20 in a 10-tries-to-two affair.

Excelsior scored early through fullback Simon Conlan, and a Josh Phipps conversion, and penalty to follow, gave the Oamaru team a 10-0 lead.

But Valley hit back almost immediately, going on a run as Sam Sturgess, Matt Vocea and Tony McCone scored twice to lead 26-13 at the break.

Valley was strong straight out of the sheds, as Cameron Rowland took a double, and Vocea added another.

Phipps converted his own try, scoring Excelsior’s only points for the second half.

Young back Asesela Ravuvu stormed ahead to score twice, and McCone scored again to finish with a hat-trick.