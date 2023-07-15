Last-minute try seals Citizens Shield for Valley

Valley celebrate their 26-23 win against Excelsior in the North Otago premier club rugby final today. Photo: Kayla Hodge

Valley has capped an unbeaten season with victory in the North Otago premier club rugby final this afternoon.

The Citizens Shield is heading to Weston following a tense 26-23 win over a gutsy Excelsior team.

Valley was trailing 23-19 in the final minute before No 8 Cameron Rowland scored a pushover try.

It is a first Citizens Shield for Valley since 2020.

Excelsior, which has not won the shield since 1997, put in a magnificent effort, led by star forward Mat Duff.

Old Boys beat Union 33-17 in the Burns Shield final.

It was a first president’s grade title in 15 years for Old Boys, who have usually struggled to field a team in the grade.