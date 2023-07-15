Last-minute try seals Citizens Shield for Valley

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Valley has capped an unbeaten season with victory in the North Otago premier club rugby final this afternoon.
The Citizens Shield is heading to Weston following a tense 26-23 win over a gutsy Excelsior team.
Valley was trailing 23-19 in the final minute before No 8 Cameron Rowland scored a pushover try.
It is a first Citizens Shield for Valley since 2020.
Excelsior, which has not won the shield since 1997, put in a magnificent effort, led by star forward Mat Duff.
Old Boys beat Union 33-17 in the Burns Shield final.
It was a first president’s grade title in 15 years for Old Boys, who have usually struggled to field a team in the grade.