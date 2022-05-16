Marist works hard beating Midlands

Marist player Jackson Bevin makes a break against Midlands in Invercargill on Saturday. PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY

Southland's premier grade rugby teams played their third game in 10 days.

Marist had to work hard to beat Midlands 41-15 at Miller Street.

Midlands put a lot of pressure on Marist in the first half, with first five Te Hura Wilson and fullback Henry Earland both punting accurately.

At halftime, Midlands were trailing 15-8 and were right in the hunt for their first win of the season.

Marist managed to hold on to more possession in the second half and put enough phases together to tire out the visitors in the last 20 minutes.

Halfback Scott Eade’s organisation skills were the key for Marist, while winger Curtis Tarrant was very good in his first game of the season.

The youngsters in the backline, Riley Hika and Aiden Harrington, impressed. Lock Ben Fotheringham, and loose forwards Liam Udy-Jones and Flynn Thomas were the best of the forwards.

Midlands showed a great attitude on defence. Joe Robbins led the way while playing openside flanker. Second five Logan Nicholson broke the line on several occasions.

Marist Coach Marty Smith had praise for the Midlands team. ‘‘They’re not far off getting a win. It is an even comp, every game important with just a straight Galbraith Shield final at the end of the season’’.

Pirates Old Boys kept their record intact by beating Star 26-9, while Blues beat the Eastern Northern Barbarians 35-22 at Balmoral Drive.

- John Langford