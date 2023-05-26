Rugby Chat: New horizons for John Leslie

Paul Dwyer broke the news of Southern coach John Leslie being chased for the Northland Taniwha role and he speaks to JL as it has now transpired.

JL talks about how it will affect his Southern side and what plans they have put in place. He also discusses what the plan is for his new role at Northland.

PD also has the captain of Southern Harry Taylor in studio to talk life after JL and how the team is coming together as we get closer to the business end of the season.