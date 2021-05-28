Scramble to avoid dreaded fourth spot

The Central Otago premier club competition has reached a fascinating stage with three teams struggling to avoid finishing the qualifying stage in fourth spot. Call it the Central scramble.

It is all because Central has introduced a new streamlined NRL-style playoff format that swings into action on June 19.

That is when the fourth qualifying team will face off against the top qualifier which will inevitably be the all-powerful Cromwell Goats, who are on a 17-match winning streak.

That makes tomorrow’s Wakatipu-Upper Clutha contest in Queenstown of vital importance to those two clubs, along with Arrowtown. Also in with a sniff is Maniototo but the fact its final qualifying opponent is the Cromwell Goats lessens its chances of featuring at the business end.

Upper Clutha has 19 points going into tomorrow’s game, Wakatipu has 15 and Arrowtown just 11.

Arrowtown, with Maniototo (at home) and bottom-placed Matakanui-Combined to play, could get to 21 points, although its coach, Dan Eyles, has immense respect for the Maggots who have knocked them over in each of the past two seasons.

A major boost for Arrowtown is that prop Matt Flower, one of the standout players of 2020, has returned to action. Along with Tomo McKenzie, he will give Arrowtown a front row to be feared.

For Wakatipu to reach 21 points it must salvage at least a point from its clash against Upper Clutha, then claim all five points against struggler Cromwell Cavaliers, which it should do.

Upper Clutha is coming off a last-gasp 27-25 win over Arrowtown, having earlier pushed the Goats to 24-23, and has almost a full squad to call on. It suffered several injuries early in the season but all have recovered, including lock Matt Ward, who made a big impact last weekend.

Wakatipu coach Brett Anderson is aware his team has not won two matches in succession this season and wants to remedy that against Upper Clutha.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” he said

“But Upper Clutha is a powerful side that will go into the game as favourite.”

Cromwell Goats will defend the White Horse Trophy against Alexandra at Anderson Park. Given the Goats’ average score this season is 56 points and the side has run in 32 tries in five outings, it is unlikely the trophy will be changing hands just yet.

In the dance of the desperates, Matakanui Combined will host the Cromwell Cavaliers at Omakau. Matakanui won this encounter 45-17 last season and a repeat would hoist it off the bottom of the ladder.

