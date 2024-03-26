Six Southland teams in mix for Galbraith Shield

Pirates Old Boys celebrate winning the Galbraith Shield last year. PHOTO: DAKOTA BROWN The battle for the Galbraith Shield kicks off tomorrow night. Otago Daily Times correspondent John Langford looks at how the Southland club competition is shaping up.

There will be six premier grade teams in contention for the Galbraith Shield when the Southland club rugby season kicks off tomorrow night.

Over 50 Southland players have had access to quality early season rugby through their involvement in either the Highlanders or the Bravehearts, or a Southland XV or the Highlanders under-20s.

Woodlands

In the first club game of the season, Woodlands will host Blues.

Woodlands Coach Richard Jones will again have assistants Marty McKenzie and Jason Rutledge on hand this year.

Captain Liam Howley is the reigning top halfback in the province now that a knee injury has sidelined Connor McLeod for the year and Jahvis Wallace and Jay Renton have left the country.

Woodlands loose forward Blair Ryall suffered a knee injury playing for the Bravehearts recently but the 2023 Southland Stags player of the year is expected to be back for the end of the club season.

Teenager Justin Shaw is an exciting addition to the loose forwards after his impressive Highlanders under-20 campaign.

Stags props Paula Latu and Joe Walsh will set the platform again this year for Woodlands.

Blues

Blues have their 150-year celebrations during the King's Birthday weekend this season.

Head coach Fili Tagicakibau has named hooker Jacob Payne and prop Michael Peterson as co-captains.

Loose forwards Billy Andrew and Hamish Grey will have heavy workloads each week.

Unfortunately for Blues, their lightning-fast wing Michael Manson and halfback Jay Renton are away playing their rugby in the United States.

Pirates Old Boys

On Thursday night, the Eastern Northern Barbarians will play the defending champions Pirates Old Boys in a replay of last year’s final, at the Gore Showgrounds.

Dayna Cunningham has been promoted to the head coach role at Pirates Old Boys after Mike McKenzie joined the Rugby Southland board.

Halfback Josh Murrell and first five-eighth Kaea Nikora-Balloch are set to assert their dominance on the competition this year behind a rugged forward pack.

Highlanders under-20 prop JJ Fisher is a promising prospect for Cunningham to work with.

Midfielder Isaac Te Tamaki provided the spark in recent seasons for the champions but he is now playing in France.

Eastern Northern Barbarians

Bretton Taylor is again the head coach for the Eastern Northern Barbarians.

The club again has a strong squad with eyes set on the Galbraith Shield.

Stags loose forwards Jacob Coghlan and Leroy Ferguson will again have Caine Taylor making up a formidable trio.

Halfback Jahvis Wallace has left the province along with utility back Levi Emery.

Marist

Also on Thursday night, Marist will be playing Star at Miller Street.

Marist has a new head coach this year in Derek Manson. The on-field leadership and strength will come from the midfielders Keanu Kahukura and Tevita Latu.

Assistant coach Regan Wilson has brought with him from Midlands fellow utility backs Henry Earland, Te Huia Wilson and loose forward Aaron Watson.

Highlanders under-20s lock Hunter Areaiiti-Burgess is one to watch this season for Marist.

Star

The Star Rugby Club is set for a big 2024 campaign under the guidance of new head coach Brayden Mitchell.

The club has assembled the strongest squad seen at Waverley Park in recent seasons.

Star backline regulars Hughan Sharp, Hayden Edgely and Cole Spinks have been joined by former Brumbies halfback Lachlan Albert and former Auckland B and New Zealand under-19 first five Byron Smith.

Another new recruit for Star also intent on earning a spot in the Stags squad is former Samoa sevens star Johnny Vaili.

The outside back has also played for the Samoan 15-a-side team in 2019 and 2021

Star’s powerful young Stags No 8 Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa has been in good form for the New Zealand Barbarian under-20s recently.

The division one and two competitions begin next Saturday.