Six teams left all contenders

Harbour halfback Nathan Hastie clears the ball during a division 1 game against Zingari-Richmond at Watson Park in April. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

TAIERI V KAIKORAI

Peter Johnstone Park, 1.30pm

Head to head: Taieri edged Kaikorai 23-22 at Bishopscourt in March.

The oil: Taieri are unbreakable on defence. They have Cameron Millar kicking goals, the Whaanga brothers in the midfield and a hard-working, efficient pack. They also know how to stick to a game plan with rigid integrity.

Kaikorai like to play with width and their strength lies in a wonderful loose forward trio who flourish in the wide channels. They have the tools to unlock Taieri’s defence but will be hoping for a sunny day and a dry deck. Quick ball is the key for them.

The big call: Taieri by 10.

DUNEDIN V SOUTHERN

Kettle Park, 1.30pm

Head to head: Dunedin scored late to beat Southern 18-16 at Bathgate Park in May.

The oil: Southern have a well-balanced team capable of flourishing no matter the conditions. They have experienced backs led by the mercurial Mackenzie Palmer and no-one makes more tackles in the competition than openside flanker Harry Taylor.

They are not always that accurate, though.

Dunedin are stingy on defence. They have conceded a competition-low 16.33 points per game. They have a powerful forward pack and some pace out wide. They made the final last year and arguably should have won it. The motivation is strong in the Sharks’ camp.

The big call: Dunedin by a point but Southern to go through as the highest-ranked loser.

UNIVERSITY V HARBOUR

University Oval, 1.30pm

Head to head: University landed a late penalty to beat Harbour 48-46 in a thriller at the University Oval in May.

The oil: University looked like they might have left their run too late but they muscled up against Kaikorai last weekend and rocketed up the standings. They have a strong front row, a towering lock and some industrious loose forwards. They also have a backline you cannot sleep on, led by future star Rico Muliaina. The young first five has all the skills.

Harbour knocked out defending champions Green Island in what was effectively an elimination match. The Hawks have a promising playmaker in Rique Miln. He has good pace and is a quality goal-kicker.

Halfback Nathan Hastie is a major threat and they have some big fellows up front. And no-one likes getting tackled by busy loosie Toni Taufa.

The big call: University to win but who would really know?

