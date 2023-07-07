Top six to contest for semis

Southern loose forward Konrad Toleafoa scores a try despite Kaikorai centre Troy Anstiss doing his best to stop him during a Dunedin premier grade match at Bishopscourt on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Dunedin premier grade top six is locked in — it is just the order which remains unresolved.

Kaikorai (52 points) secured pole last weekend with its 40-23 win against Southern at Bishopscourt.

But the rest of the positions are more liquid.

Taieri (44 points) holds down second place and can protect that playoff slot with a good performance against Zingari-Richmond at Montecillo tomorrow.

The Eels have been one of the form teams this season. They had a slip-up against University and were edged by Dunedin last weekend.

They also had a draw with Kaikorai. But on form Taieri should canter to a bonus point win against the Colours.

Dunedin (43 points) has strung together a decent season as well. It will travel to Bishopscourt for a clash with Kaikorai.

Potentially there is very little riding on the game. Kaikorai has already cemented top billing and, even if Dunedin wins and wins well, Taieri will probably do enough to prevent Dunedin climbing a spot.

Regardless, both teams have named strong line-ups and it should be a competitive match.

Powerhouse No 8 Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa has impressed for Kaikorai and his battle with veteran Dunedin loosie Hame Toma will be fun to watch.

Southern (38 points) has the bye this weekend. The defending champions are in fourth place and will stay there even if Green Island (33 points) pick up a bonus-point win against Alhambra-Union at the North Ground.

The tiebreaker favours the Magpies.

Harbour (32 points) can climb ahead of Green Island if results go its way. The Hawks play University (26 points) at the University Oval.

University is out of contention which will be disappointing for the city’s most successful club.

The playoff structure will see the top team, and we know that is Kaikorai, host the sixth-placed side.

The second-placed team will host the fifth-placed team, and three will play four.

The winners and the highest-ranked loser will progress through to the semifinals.