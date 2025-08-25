Top teams set to clash

The stage is set for an intra-city showdown for the inaugural Tuppy Diack Shield.

Otago Metro South and Otago Metro North will clash at the University Oval this Saturday in a virtual final in the first year of the competition.

Both sides have won all three of their games this season and are tied at the top with 15 points, nine clear of the field.

Metro South were predictably far too strong for Southland Country, winning 70-7 at Kettle Park at the weekend.

No 8 Konrad Toleafoa scored two of Metro South’s 10 tries, while Mackenzie Palmer converted the lot and scored a try himself for a haul of 25 points.

The action was a lot closer at Les George Oval, near Invercargill, where Otago Country had to come from behind to steal a morale-boosting 31-19 win over Southland Metro.

The Southlanders had roared into a 19-0 lead after just 20 minutes.

Country, however, brought it back to 19-14 at halftime after a lovely individual try to winger Jared Hayes.

Scores were tied 19-19 with 10 minutes to play before reserve prop Sam Wyber and fullback Dallas Kupa-Pickering scored tries to seal victory for Country.

The rural derby between Otago Country and Southland Country will take place in Balclutha this Saturday.