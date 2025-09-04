Narawa recalled, Holland on bench against Boks

Emoni Narawa gets up for a high ball during a recent All Blacks training session. Photo: Getty Images

Emoni Narawa has been recalled to the All Blacks for the first test against the Springboks, while a reshuffle in the loose forwards sees Highlander Fabian Holland in the reserves.

Narawa's inclusion is a clear sign the team intends to attack and shore up their high ball ability in the first test against South Africa.

He will start on the right wing, with Sevu Reece dropping out of the squad for the match at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday night.

Elsewhere, Finlay Christie starts in the last-man-standing halfback position, after injuries ruled out Cam Roigard, Noah Hotham and Cortez Ratima.

This means that Kyle Preston will potentially debut in the biggest test since the World Cup final, capping off a meteoric rise for the Wellington and Crusaders halfback. The 25-year-old could become New Zealand’s eighth debutant this year.

Karl Preston could become the All Blacks' eighth debutant of the year. Photo: Getty Images.

Billy Proctor is retained at centre, with Rieko Ioane staying on the left wing.

Meanwhile, the tight five selection involved a close race between Tamati Williams and Fletcher Newell, with Newell getting the nod at loosehead prop.

Tupou Vaa'i moves back to lock alongside captain Scott Barrett.

The loose forwards see Wallace Sititi starting at No 8, with Simon Parker's size preferred at blindside.

That means rookie Fabian Holland from the Highlanders moving back to the bench to accommodate Vaa'i starting at lock.

Ardie Savea will start his 100th test match at openside. He debuted against Wales back in 2016 at Eden Park. His first test match against the Springboks was later that year in Christchurch and has played them 15 times in total.

Ardie Savea celebrates a milestone on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH/ODT

'We'll be playing for Ardie'

Beauden Barrett once again is retained at first five-eighth, with Will Jordan behind him at fullback and brother Jordie outside at second five.

On the bench, head coach Scott Robertson has gone for Du'Plessis Kirifi as loose forward cover, while Quinn Tupaea and Damian McKenzie unsurprisingly round out the bench.

"Ardie is one of three centurions in the match day 23 to play South Africa, while Kyle Preston is joined by three other players who have debuted for the All Blacks this year," Robertson said.

"As with all of our debutants, we know that Kyle will rise to the challenge in the black jersey. He is a skilful player who has proven his ability to drive a game and make smart decisions in pressure moments."

Savea will become the team’s 15th Test centurion.

"Ardie embodies everything that makes an All Black,” Robertson said.

"His passion, his leadership, his 'mana' - we’ll be playing for him this weekend."

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus names his side at 6pm today.

- additional reporting by Reuters

All Blacks v Springboks

Kick-off: 7.05pm Saturday, September 6

Eden Park, Auckland

Team: 15-Will Jordan, 14-Emoni Narawa, 13-Billy Proctor, 12-Jordie Barrett (vice-captain), 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Finlay Christie, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Ardie Savea (vice-captain), 6-Simon Parker, 5-Tupou Vaa’i, 4-Scott Barrett (captain), 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Tyrel Lomax, 19-Fabian Holland, 20-Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21-Kyle Preston (debut), 22-Quinn Tupaea, 23-Damian McKenzie.