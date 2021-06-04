Topp Cup hopes high

Queen's Birthday weekend can only mean one thing — Topp Cup.

The Southern region teams have been foaming at the mouth, waiting for another chance to take on the big brothers in Central Otago for the trophy that means so much to them.

The Southern region has not had its hands on the Topp Cup since it lost it in 2017.

Without a chance to compete for it last year due to Covid-19 the hunger and determination south of the border has only amplified.

The introduction of West Taieri to the Southern region competition has strengthened the depth in the side.

The Pigs have taken the competition by storm and have some very handy inclusions in the premier squad. The starting forward pack boasts four West Taieri players with the hard-working second row of Steve Green and Ben Davidson ready to get through plenty of hard work.

Otago Country player of the year Ben Scorgie will pack down in the loose forwards with prop Ethan Hippolite the other West Taieri starter. Clutha Valley has five players selected in the match day squad with the spotlight firmly on the halves’ combination of Jared Edwards and Thomas Johnson. The duo has clicked almost instantly since Johnson’s arrival from Dunedin and have steered Valley around the field expertly.

Heriot has five inclusions in the match day squad.

Hooker Dylan Mackenzie is the only player in the side who knows what winning the Topp Cup for Southern feels like. Fellow Heriot forward Nick Hayes has been on the other side of things when he featured in a Topp Cup build-up with Central Otago before injuring himself. Expect both these players to put in honest shifts at the coal face.

There are appearances from four other clubs with Clutha, Roxburgh, Owaka and Crescent all featuring in the premier side.

Exciting Manasa Vula (Roxburgh) and Kasio Ulufale (Owaka) have benefited from superb club seasons and will be eager to show their class.

Southern region coach Craig Stanway was optimistic.

“If the lads put the work in and do the one percenters right, then we should get the job done," he said.

Stanway has won the Topp Cup before with Southern and knows what it means to the community.

"We have had no injuries leading into the match, we are fresh — the Topp Cup is coming home!"

- Francis Parker