Gallagher honoured for four decades of service to rugby

Peter Gallagher tried to laugh off his latest honour.

The way the 71-year-old long-serving administrator sees it, he is just part of a team.

The former Cromwell premier halfback was made a life member of Otago Country in Cromwell on Saturday.

Des Smith, in one of his last official acts as Otago Rugby Football Union president, presented Gallagher with his life membership badge and a tankard.

Gallagher had word he was to be honoured earlier in the year but Covid-19 meant the presentation had to wait. As it turned out that was quite fortunate. It was sponsor’s day, so the clubrooms were heaving.

"There were close to a couple of hundred. I shouldn’t say too much. There was probably too many for the room," he said.

He does that — deflects attention from his achievements.

"We are all just part of the team really. That’s the thing."

Yes, but some people end up doing more — a lot more.

"I’ve probably put in the years I suppose," Gallagher said.

More than 40 of them, actually.

Gallagher, who was made a life member of Cromwell Rugby Football Club in 1999, moved to Cromwell in 1976 to take up a job with the Ministry of Works. There was a big job on — building the Clyde Dam.

He joined his beloved club the following year and the committee the year after that, beginning what was to be an enduring relationship.

Gallagher remained on the committee until last year.

He had three stints as president. He served in the role during the late ’80s, the mid ’90s and again in the middle of the 2000s decade.

He has probably been around longer than some of the furniture and arguably carried a greater load.

Gallagher got involved in everything from governance and administration to coaching and management. Basically he popped up anywhere he could be of service.

His involvement with Otago Country began in the early 1990s as a delegate for Cromwell. He spent 20-odd years in that role and sat through countless meetings during the years.

While he has stepped back in recent years, he retains a keen interest in his club and Otago Country rugby.

"I just love the game, really.

"It is just the satisfaction of watching players start off and develop into top-class rugby players."

Gallagher is married to Glenda.

The couple have two children, Karen and Hayden.

They also have two grandchildren and enjoy watching them play sports.