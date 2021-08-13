Difficult decision for Dixon to leave Highlanders

Ash Dixon (right) and fellow Highlanders co-captain Aaron Smith after playing their 150th and 100th Super Rugby games respectively last year. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Highlanders hooker Ash Dixon is moving on.

The 32-year-old is heading to Japan on a two-year deal to play for the NEC Green Rockets in the new Japanese League One competition which begins in January.

Dixon brought up his 100th game for the Highlanders in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final against the Blues in mid-June and has been a wonderful servant for the franchise.

He actually began his Super Rugby career with the Hurricanes before linking with the Highlanders in 2015.

He has co-captained the team with halfback Aaron Smith during the past few seasons and has been one of the most consistent performers.

Dixon said it was a difficult decision to leave.

Dixon will help Hawke’s Bay against Otago this weekend.

“I’ve put a lot of thought into it and it was not an easy decision for myself and my family to make," he said.

"I’ve had some incredibly great times with the team and I will cherish them forever.

"The fans have been absolutely incredible — the love and kindness shown to me and my family has been amazing and we will be forever grateful.”

Dixon battled with Liam Coltman for a starting spot for most of his career but moved ahead of Coltman in the past few seasons.

Otago hooker Ricky Jackson is also on the Highlanders’ books but the franchise will need to recruit another rake for next season.

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark was full of praise for Dixon, who will be hard to replace.

“He has been an integral part of the club since his arrival. He has significant mana within the team and has put an enormous amount of work into our organisation," Clark said.

Playing for the Maori All Blacks against Manu Samoa at Mt Smart Stadium last month.

Highlanders head coach Tony Brown said Dixon would leave a long-lasting legacy.

“Ash will be remembered as one of the great Highlanders men," Brown said.

"His contribution to the club both on and off the field has been immense. As co-captain he has been the ultimate professional and we wish him, Mikayla, Paiyton and Boston all the very best with this fantastic opportunity.”

New Zealand Rugby general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said Dixon occupied a unique place in the rugby whanau.

“Ash’s achievements speak to his character. He leaves as one of the most capped Maori All Blacks captains of all time and a leader of huge influence for both the Highlanders and Hawke’s Bay," Lendrum said.

“He is a Super Rugby champion and a Ranfurly Shield holder, but more importantly he personifies the values of Te Ara Rangatira — the rugby way."

Dixon had a short stint in the Japanese league in 2018 with the Panasonic Wild Knights.