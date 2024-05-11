Coltman back to play for Otago

Liam Coltman. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery/ODT files

Hipsters rejoice.

The Beard is back.

Liam Coltman and that trademark facial accoutrement will return to Dunedin and play for Otago in the NPC this year.

The 34-year-old hooker has spent the past two years in France playing for Lyon in the Top 14.

He finished up with the Highlanders in 2022 having notched 129 games — two more than Anton Oliver but not as many as Ben or Aaron Smith.

Coltman was an integral part of the 2015 championship team and he also featured in the side which beat the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

He had a lengthy career for Otago as well, clocking 82 games for the province between 2010 and 2021.

Coltman’s wife Aleisha and daughters Tilly (6) and Ruby (5) returned to Dunedin late last year.

And there had been rumours circulating the Alhambra Union rake had planned to return as well but he saw out his contract.

He told the Otago Daily Times in 2022 the decision to leave and head to France had not been an easy one.

"I have spent most of my life here. My wife comes from here. My kids were born here. Now I am packing up everything and going to the other side of the world," he said.

"Otago has been a big part of our lives. But it is exciting to go somewhere else. Exciting to find something new."

Otago Rugby Football Union chief executive Richard Kinley said he was delighted to welcome Coltman back to the fold.

"Liam was looking to come home and reached out to us to see if there was an opportunity to rejoin the Otago team," Kinley said.

"For us it is an absolute pleasure to have him back with Otago rugby.

"Having a player of Liam’s experience return to our environment is something that does not happen very often and we can’t wait for him to arrive.

"It is also a massive opportunity for our young players to learn from one of the best."

Coltman, who started out as a tighthead prop but switched to hooker in 2010 when he made the New Zealand colts, has given great service to Otago and will be one of the team’s senior leaders, Kinley said.