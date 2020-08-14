Friday, 14 August 2020

Club rugby to go ahead; fans urged to stay away

    By Steve Hepburn
    Club rugby in Dunedin will go ahead tomorrow but it is hoped that matches will be played without any spectators watching.

    As long as the Covid-19 alert level stats at level 2 in Dunedin, club rugby from junior colts to premier will be played. Secondary schools and junior rugby is off.

    The council of rugby clubs was encouraging spectators to stay away, and games will start at 3pm.

    Teams will have any after-match presentations on the field straight afterwards and the away team will not go into the home team clubrooms after the game.

    Early games will start at 12.30pm and it is hoped all players in those games would have left the ground by the time late games start at 3pm.

    Grounds will be controlled by volunteers and some will have security guards to keep the crowds away.

    If the alert level goes to 1, all rugby will be played but if it goes to 3, all games will be off.

