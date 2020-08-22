Dunedin club rugby full time wrap

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Scores from today's Dunedin Premier Rugby matches, the penultimate round of the season.
Harbour took on University, Zingari Richmond played Green Island, Kaikorai were up against Alhambra-Union, and Dunedin were playing Southern. Taieri had the bye this week.
Fulltime scores
- Harbour 16 - University 19
- Zingari 21 - Green Island 24
- Kaikorai 33 - Alhambra 32
- Dunedin 26 - Southern 15
In other matches Cromwell took on Arrowtown, and Maheno went up against Valley.
Fulltime scores
- Maheno 19 - Valley 22
- Cromwell 32 - Arrowtown 20