Saturday, 8 August 2020

Updated 4.25 pm

Dunedin thrash Uni in premier tourney

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Dunedin Premier

    Round 6 of the Dunedin Premier Rugby competition kicked off this afternoon - and it was a try-fest for Dunedin who thrashed University 53-12.

    Meanwhile, Harbour has suddenly emerged as one of the teams to beat in the premier grade. It recorded a comprehensive 36-10 win against Kaikorai at Bishopscourt.

    The Hawks were clinical whenever it got the ball in the red zone, while Kaikorai will be ruing some costly mistakes and it conceded two late first half tries while it had a man in the bin.

    Harbour's win comes a week after it dispatched Dunedin 31-15.

    Dunedin bounced back from the defeat with a crushing 53-12 win against University at Kettle Park.

    Taieri beat Southern 29-12 at Peter Johnstone Park, and Alhambra-Union edged Zingari-Richmond 27-24.

    Green Island had the bye.

    SCORES - FINAL SCORE

    • Dunedin 53 University 12
    • Taieri   29   Southern 12
    • Kaikorai 10      Harbour 36
    • Zingari-Richmond 24  Alhambra Union 27

     

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter