Dunedin thrash Uni in premier tourney

Round 6 of the Dunedin Premier Rugby competition kicked off this afternoon - and it was a try-fest for Dunedin who thrashed University 53-12.

Meanwhile, Harbour has suddenly emerged as one of the teams to beat in the premier grade. It recorded a comprehensive 36-10 win against Kaikorai at Bishopscourt.

The Hawks were clinical whenever it got the ball in the red zone, while Kaikorai will be ruing some costly mistakes and it conceded two late first half tries while it had a man in the bin.

Harbour's win comes a week after it dispatched Dunedin 31-15.

Dunedin bounced back from the defeat with a crushing 53-12 win against University at Kettle Park.

Taieri beat Southern 29-12 at Peter Johnstone Park, and Alhambra-Union edged Zingari-Richmond 27-24.

Green Island had the bye.

SCORES - FINAL SCORE