Kaikorai move into top four

Alhambra Union against Zingari during the premier Rugby match at Montecillo on Saturday. PHOTO PETER MCINTOSH

Kaikorai has moved into the top four with a tense 20-19 win against Southern at Bathgate Park this afternoon.

Taieri drops to fifth spot after its 37-11 loss to University, who have consolidated their lead at the top of the standings.

The fixture was much closer than the final margin suggests, though. The Eels made three mistakes in the final quarter of the match at the University of Otago Oval and it cost them 21 points.

Harbour was too strong for Green Island, winning 28-8 at Watson Park.

In the battle for the wooden spoon, Alhambra-Union dispatched Zingari-Richmond 47-15 at Monticello.