Taieri beat University 16-13 in an arm wrestle at Peter Johnstone Park today.

Both sides defended well but Taieri was marginally more accurate and kicked for position well.

The Eels had opened up a 16-6 lead but had to survive a strong rally from the visitors.

Action from today's game between Dunedin and Kaikorai at Kettle Park. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Kaikorai maintained its place at the top of the competition standings with a 31-26 win against Dunedin at Kettle Park.

Harbour edged Zingari-Richmond 24-14 at Montecillo and Alhambra-Union beat Green Island 23-16 at Miller Park.