Playoffs teams as predicted

Photo: File

Well, after all the trials, tribulations, permutations, forecasting and predicting, we have finally found our top six to duel it out this coming weekend. And if I check back to my season-opening speculations this is the six I picked! Taieri was too strong in the second spell for gallant Zingers and collected the Gallaway and the Speight’s jug and the added bonus of a home quarter and probably semi as well. Dunedin won out at the Toolbox but was far from convincing over GI to finish joint-second with Kaik but ended third as it lost to the aforementioned and will play fourth-placed Harbour. Speaking of Harbour, it beat AU which will be wondering where it all went wrong. If it had a goal-kicker in the past two weeks it could have finished fourth! Kaikorai just did enough to hold second over Southern but the Magpies — because of the AU misfortunes — claimed sixth spot and a date with Taieri this weekend.

The playoffs

So Taieri takes on Southern at home and it has Fischli, Whaanga and Scott out with Otago commitments, but it has good depth in its squad so will go in as a warm favourite against Southern. The Magpies have been only average the past couple of weeks and will need a big form reversal to challenge the Eels. Can’t see that happening so Eels will go into the semis as top qualifier.

Kaikorai is at home to Varsity and has fared far better in terms of Otago players. Varsity has at least six players out through Otago commitments so would need a herculean performance to play again next week. Jackson, Bell, Hill, Withy, Timu and Haugh have all gone. Kaikorai has Aoina and McDowell out but, surprisingly (or not!), Knapp and Lio-Willie have been released. Selection dictates that Kaik up at the veldt wins in a canter.

The third playoff game may not count for anything because, if as suspected, Taieri and Varsity win, both teams will both make it regardless of result. Dunedin has Regan, Boyle and Vahaakolo out —Boyle as its pivot at first five-eighth is the biggest loss. Harbour has fared OK and is missing only Charles Elton but, saying that, he is the superglue in the Harbour pack. Provided Dunedin can match it up front it should have too much pace out wide.

Defcon 1

The CRC and the board are at loggerheads over the direction Otago rugby is taking but at least they are sitting around the table in heavy discussions so let’s hope they can find a path to walk down! It is a strange season when the club comp is still going two weeks into an NPC campaign so there are always going to be fights over players and the clubs acknowledged that when they set their finals date as September 19. But they never envisaged a squad of 37 being named and the communication has been less than stellar. But it is a tough pill to swallow when Varsity loses six players going into a quarterfinal — it does make a mockery of it.

Bizarre bits

Has Strath Taieri won a game since I waxed lyrical about the side a few weeks ago? I fear not so I do apologise — but lads what the hell is going on? Speaking of the open grade, Eastern and Dunedin played last weekend and both sides hadn’t won a game. Word is Dunedin won it in injury time with a 65m drop goal. Admittedly, both sides told me this when they were having a beer together after the games. But it did remind me this is what rugby is really about!

Remember to spread the word on finals day on the 19th September — we want every member of the rugby community on site and remember all proceeds will be ploughed back into grassroots rugby.

This weekend

My comp with the locks ends this week and I’m still 10 points clear after another draw with Keegan Anderson from Zingers. Looks like I have saved money for Speight’s and the Ale House as the locks shout looks doomed as I take on Jermaine Maika from Southern this week and victory is assured. Taieri (12-) just wins. Kaikorai (12-) just wins. Dunedin (12-) should sneak home over Harbour at the Sandpit but nearly to close to call. To all teams in all the grades who have made playoffs this weekend big “ups” to you all and, most of all, make sure you enjoy it!

Paul.dwyer@alliedpress.co.nz