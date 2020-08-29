Premier playoff spots confirmed

Saturday, 29 August 2020

    We have a top six.

    Taieri blitzed Zingari-Richmond 55-14 at Peter Johnstone Park to confirmed pole position for next weekend's playoffs.

    The Eels were too organised for the winless Colours.

    Dunedin beat Green Island 24-14 at Miller Park to nabbed third place.

    Alhambra Union and Harbour were involved in a close contest at North Ground. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH
    Kaikorai edged Southern 21-18 at Bathgate Park to finish second, while Southern clinch the final playoff spot.

    Harbour held off Alhambra-Union 23-20 to secure fourth place, while University had the bye but finished in fifth place.

    Alhambra-Union, Green Island and Zingari-Richmond will playoff for the minor placings.

