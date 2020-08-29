Premier playoff spots confirmed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Taieri blitzed Zingari-Richmond 55-14 at Peter Johnstone Park to confirmed pole position for next weekend's playoffs.
The Eels were too organised for the winless Colours.
Dunedin beat Green Island 24-14 at Miller Park to nabbed third place.
Harbour held off Alhambra-Union 23-20 to secure fourth place, while University had the bye but finished in fifth place.
Alhambra-Union, Green Island and Zingari-Richmond will playoff for the minor placings.