University and Taieri to contest final

    After all that we've got the same two finalists as last year.

    University and Taieri got through tense semifinals to clinch a spot in the big dance.

    University spent the last minute of its match fiercely defending its line at Logan Park. It had led 24-15 but Southern rallied and had a chance to snatch victory right on fulltime.

    It bashed away from about half a metre out but was meet with stout defence. Eventually it lost the ball forward and a place in the final slipped away with the error.

    Taieri scored late against Harbour to seal a 25-8 win at Watson Park. The final score does not to justice to what the home bought to the game.

