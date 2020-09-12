Watch: Dunedin Premier Rugby semifinals

Watch the Dunedin Premier Rugby semifinal live as Harbour take on Taieri.

Harbour v Taieri

After the massive upsets of last weekend we have found our four semifinalists. Harbour after going in as fourth qualifier are now No 1 and take on Taieri, who only got through as the highest placed loser.

So Harbour at the Albacore Arena down at Port Chalmers. They've been hit by a couple of key defections to the Otago team in Charles Elton their No 8, and co captain and midfielder Alexi Morris Lome.

Also flyhalf Popoaili'i is out with suspected concussion. Taieri have Sam Fischli and Matt Whaanga back from Otago duty and will go in as favourites despite the loss to Southern last week. There is no love lost between these teams and their supporters so it will be a battle for the ages.

Varsity v Southern

Varsity despite being five front liners showed Kaikorai a clean pair of heels last week and will go into this clash at home with Southern as favourites.

They have Haugh, Bell and Withy back from Otago duty and will be looking to attack Southern out wide at every opportunity.

Southern may have played their final last week against Taieri and it will be interesting to see if they can keep the Bookworm backs in check. Varsity should win but there looks to be some real steel in the Magpies pack.